A burning house that challenged firefighters with ammunition and propane tanks in its basement was destroyed by fire in rural southwest Ottawa early Wednesday afternoon.

The first 911 call came from someone passing by the home at 6703 Dwyer Hill Rd. around 12:55 p.m., said Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Nobody was home at the time. Firefighters couldn't get inside the house because ammunition in the basement was exploding in the heat, she said.

Three people were displaced from the home after the house was destroyed in the blaze. (Danielle Cardinal/Ottawa Fire Services)

Crews also doused propane tanks with water to prevent them from exploding.

The fire was declared under control around 2:15 p.m.

Cardinal said nobody was injured but the two adults and one child who lived there were left homeless. The Salvation Army is helping the family.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Dwyer Hill Road is closed from Roger Stevens Drive to Paden Road until further notice.