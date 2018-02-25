Just in time for tree tapping season, this traditional French dish uses maple syrup to add a bit of sweetness.

The recipe comes straight from Ottawa's Vanier Museopark Sugar Shack restaurant.

Chef Sophia Conradie incorporates red onions, pecans and raisins to add some extra flavour, plus a touch of whisky for a little kick.

Ingredients

The following amounts will yield a one-kilogram terrine which serves about 10 people.

½ duck (boneless breast and thigh, about 600 grams)

250 grams fresh pork belly

100 grams fatback

60 ml Canadian rye whisky

15 ml maple syrup

50 ml table cream

15 grams salt

A pinch of cinnamon

A pinch of allspice

2 medium-sized onions

10 grams butter

Fresh thyme

30 grams pecan

40 grams raisins

80 grams rendered duck fat

1 kg red onions

100 ml maple syrup

1 cinnamon stick

Directions