Just in time for tree tapping season, this traditional French dish uses maple syrup to add a bit of sweetness.
The recipe comes straight from Ottawa's Vanier Museopark Sugar Shack restaurant.
Chef Sophia Conradie incorporates red onions, pecans and raisins to add some extra flavour, plus a touch of whisky for a little kick.
Ingredients
The following amounts will yield a one-kilogram terrine which serves about 10 people.
- ½ duck (boneless breast and thigh, about 600 grams)
- 250 grams fresh pork belly
- 100 grams fatback
- 60 ml Canadian rye whisky
- 15 ml maple syrup
- 50 ml table cream
- 15 grams salt
- A pinch of cinnamon
- A pinch of allspice
- 2 medium-sized onions
- 10 grams butter
- Fresh thyme
- 30 grams pecan
- 40 grams raisins
- 80 grams rendered duck fat
- 1 kg red onions
- 100 ml maple syrup
- 1 cinnamon stick
Directions
- Debone the duck, remove the skin and render the fat. (This will be used for the stewed onions.)
- Cut the duck breast lengthwise into strips, sear and refrigerate.
- Cut the rest of the duck meat, pork belly and fat into cubes. Add the maple syrup and 40 ml of whisky.
- Stir well, cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.
- Finely chop the onions and brown them in the butter, then refrigerate.
- Lightly toast the pecans and cut them in quarters.
- Let the raisins swell overnight in the remaining whiskey.
- Slice the red onions. Stew them over low heat with the duck fat, a pinch of salt, the cinnamon stick and the maple syrup. Cook until it becomes jam-like in texture and deep purple in colour.
- Preheat the oven to 120°C/250°F.
- Prepare an oven pan and boiling water for the hot water bath.
- Put the marinated meat through a meat grinder and season with the salt, cinnamon and allspice. Add the cream and stir well. Add the pecans and marinated raisins.
- Fill the terrine halfway with the ground meat, place the seared strips of duck breast on top and cover with the rest of the ground meat. Press down in order to remove any air bubbles. Press a couple of fresh sprigs of thyme on top.
- Place the terrine in the oven pan and pour the boiling water around the terrine.
- Place in the oven and bake for about two hours — the internal temperature should reach 72°C/162°F.
- Leave to cool and then refrigerate for at least a day or two before serving. Freezes very well.