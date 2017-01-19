The ongoing drought in the Rideau Valley watershed has been downgraded to "minor" for the first time since last summer.

Rain and melting snow have caused flows in some of the watershed's streams to approach and even exceed historical averages, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) said in a statement Thursday.

The conditions are the wettest since June 2016, when the conservation authority declared a moderate drought in the region.

That designation led the municipality of Perth, Ont., to call upon residents to voluntarily reduce the amount of water they use.

One month later, the RVCA upgraded the drought conditions to severe.

Will remain minor all winter

The watershed is home to more than 30 Ontario municipalities, including Ottawa, Perth, Smiths Falls, and Rockland.

The conservation authority said that while water levels on the Rideau Canal's reservoir lakes were above the long-term averages, the Tay River remains sluggish and that it "remains to be seen if the present flows will be sustained."

The minor drought designation will remain in place throughout the winter, the conservation authority said, and will be reassessed after the spring thaw.

Watershed residents are still being urged to conserve water.