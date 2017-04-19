A drone was spotted in the air by the crew of an airliner approaching the Ottawa airport on Tuesday.

Air Canada Express flight 8975 took off from Montreal's airport at 4:46 p.m. ET Tuesday and landed in Ottawa safely at 5:19 p.m.

The crew aboard the five-year-old twin turboprop Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 reported the drone as they were making their approach to runway No. 7 in Ottawa, according to Jazz Aviation LP spokesperson Manon Stuart.

The pilot's call to the airport's air traffic controllers at 5:16 p.m. was recorded by the website liveATC.net, which monitors air traffic control communications across the globe.

'It just went past our left wing'

"Tower, we just had to avoid a drone here on final [approach]. It just went past our left wing," a pilot is heard saying.

The pilot said the drone was at an altitude of about 1,500 feet, or 457 metres, about 5.5 to 7.5 kilometres away from the runway.

Listen to the recording here.

A few minutes later, air traffic controllers advised the crew of another flight to use runway No. 14 instead of No. 7.

In an emailed statement, Stuart wrote that the Air Canada Express flight landed without incident and that the sighting was immediately reported to authorities.

It's not the first time a drone has been spotted near the Ottawa airport.

On May 25, 2016, NORAD dispatched two CF-18 fighter jets to the skies over Ottawa after a drone was sighted by WestJet pilots.