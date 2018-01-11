A 70-year-old man has temporarily lost his driver's licence after driving his car into a liquor store in Kallaloe, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police got a call around 3:30 p.m. about a collision in the parking lot of an LCBO on Queen Street.

Police said the man had driven his car into the side of the building.

After submitting to a breathalyzer, the man was issued a three-day driving suspension. He was also charged with having open liquor in a public place, OPP said.

There were no reported injuries.