A 47-year-old Gatineau man has been charged with assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief under $5,000 after an angry confrontation with a cyclist was caught on video.

The standoff between cyclist Victor Jung and the motorist was recorded by a passing motorist on Jan. 11, around 3:20 p.m. on Bronson Avenue near Slater Street.

Police said the "road rage incident" started with a verbal confrontation between the cyclist and the driver.

A video of the confrontation, first posted online by Ottawa radio station CFRA, showed a car nudging Jung repeatedly as he tried to use his bike as a shield and shouted, "No!" at the driver.

The 39 second video did not show how the conflict started.

WATCH: Apparent standoff between cyclist and driver in downtown Ottawa.

Jung previously told CBC News that motorist, at one point, got out of his vehicle, slapped him across the face, and picked up and threw his bicycle several metres away.

Witnesses blocked the driver's vehicle to give police enough time to respond to the incident.

Police initially said the case was closed with no charges, but Jung came forward to say he wanted police to pursue charges.

Jung told CBC News he was not physically hurt in the confrontation, but he did feel threatened and in danger.

The accused was formally charged Jan. 28, and released on a recognizance to appear in court.