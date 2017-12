Ottawa police are searching for a driver who they say fled on foot after a vehicle struck a traffic light pole and knocked it down Tuesday evening.

Police said the collision happened just before 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street.

No injuries were reported after the collision but police are still looking for the driver after they found the abandoned vehicle.

The traffic light was badly damaged and will be replaced by city crews Tuesday evening, police said.