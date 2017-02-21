A teen driver pulled over for speeding Sunday on Ontario's Highway 401 got an earful from police after he later called 911 to complain about the ticket.

Officers with the Leeds and the Thousand Islands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped the 19-year-old driver in Leeds County on Feb. 19 and gave him a ticket.

Police said at 1:40 p.m., shortly after the stop, the driver then called 911 to dispute the ticket.

OPP were called to the scene, where they say they "addressed his concerns and educated him on the proper use of the 911 system."

"An emergency is any situation when the safety of people or property is at risk and requires immediate assistance," said detachment commander Acting Insp. Mike Francis in a statement.

"Examples of 911 emergencies include: a crime in progress, a fire or a medical emergency or simply, whenever police, fire or ambulance assistance is required immediately."