A 58-year-old Kingston man has been charged with assault following a bizarre road rage incident on Canada Day.

Kingston police said a male pedestrian was attempting to cross the road near Johnson and King streets around 2:30 p.m. on July 1 when a vehicle ran a red light.

The pedestrian yelled at the driver, who got out of the vehicle and challenged him to a fight.

According to police, the driver then lunged at the pedestrian and bit his nose before jumping back into his vehicle and driving away.

The accused turned himself in to police headquarters around 6:45 p.m. Monday, where he was arrested and later released on a promise to return for a future court date.