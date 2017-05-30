Two men in their 20s are facing charges after OPP in Rideau Lakes Township spotted fireworks shooting from a moving pickup truck on Saturday morning.

Officers were on patrol near Portland, Ont., on the shore of Big Rideau Lake, when they spotted the passenger of a northbound truck on Highway 15 discharging "succession fireworks" from the vehicle around 8:45 a.m.

They pulled the truck over and arrested the driver, who was found to have more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood. He was also driving while suspended, OPP said.

The 25-year-old Elgin, Ont., man is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville June 23.

The 23-year-old passenger was charged under the Environmental Protection Act for discharging fireworks.