A teen's alleged decision to throw a drink off a Highway 401 overpass at a passing transport truck could have had "catastrophic" consequences, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP officers arrested the 15-year-old after the westbound truck was struck by the beverage Tuesday afternoon near Brockville, Ont.

Police said the truck's rooftop window was damaged by the drink.

'Actions have consequences'

"To propel an item off of an overpass onto a vehicle travelling 100 kilometres per hour can result in an absolute deadly and catastrophic outcome," said Insp. Mike Francis, detachment commander for Leeds County OPP, in a statement.

"This is a stark reminder that we need to impress upon all of our young people that actions have consequences."

The teen, who is from Brockville, was charged with mischief under $5,000, police said.

As he was charged under Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named.