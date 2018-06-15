Drag queens demand pay for Tulip Festival after-party

Five Ottawa drag queens say they still haven't been paid for a performance they gave at a Tulip Festival after-party last month.

Kiki Coe, Devona Coe, Kimmy Diamond, Adriana Exposé and Koston Kreme danced and performed at the event following The Canadian Tulip Festival's Spring Fling Gala on May 16.

It takes us two-and-a-half, three hours just to get ready. - Kiki Coe, drag performer

They were promised $100 each, but said they haven't seen a dime.

"This is not about the money now. It's about respect, the word that you told us you would pay us," said Kiki Coe, 30. "It takes us two-and-a-half, three hours just to get ready."

The event took place at NVY nightclub on Dalhousie Street. It was produced by Robert Stephan Klovan, with proceeds going to the Bruyère Foundation.

​Klovan, who's not directly affiliated with the Tulip Festival, admitted he hasn't paid the drag queens what he promised, but said the event was poorly attended and he's waiting for sponsorship funding to make up for the loss he took organizing it.

The performers didn't sign a contract with Klovan, but there was a verbal agreement that they'd be paid $100 each, plus a gift bag valued at $50.

Robert Stephan Klovan, right, hired Kiki Coe and four other performers for the event, promising them $100 each. (supplied )

'Unfortunate,' festival director says

Michel Gauthier, the Tulip Festival's executive director, said the event wasn't part of the festival's official programming, but agreed the performers may have been under the impression that it was because the festival promoted the event.

Gauthier said he's nevertheless contacted Klovan to urge him to pay the performers.

"It's unfortunate," he said. "We don't like our name to be dragged this way. We've paid all our artists."

​If Klovan doesn't come through, Gauthier said the festival is "willing to have a conversation" with the performers.

"We're a community and we usually have each other's backs for these types of things," Devona Coe said. "It's kind of a shame that we will have to be using contracts going forward."

Devona Coe said she has since confronted Klovan and got half of what she's owed.

'We don't like our name to be dragged this way,' said Michel Gauthier, executive director of the Canadian Tulip Festival. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Klovan issues threat

The drag queens have taken to Facebook to air their grievances.

In an email to CBC, Klovan wrote: "I am VERY sorry that they're [sic] ridiculous 'ranting and raving' has gone this far and was stupidly made public, instead of being professional and discreet about it!!

"If these Overly Dramatic Drag Queens don't apologize and retract their (false) statement(s) about me, in writing and on Social Media TODAY, then we will definitely be suing the for deliberate slander, malicious lies, manipulation of the truth, exaggerated facts and defamation of character on MONDAY!!"

"It's really sad," Kiki Coe said. "For him not to acknowledge our hard work, and all the hard work that goes into that show."