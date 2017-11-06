Dr. Isra Levy, Ottawa's medical officer of health, announced Monday he will be leaving his role at Ottawa Public Health (OPH) early next year.

In a post written on Facebook, Levy said he has advised Coun. Shad Qadri, chair of the city's board of health, of his intention to resign as of Jan. 8, 2018. Levy added that his last day on the job will be Dec. 15, 2017.

His next job will be at Canadian Blood Services as its new vice-president of medical affairs and innovation.

Levy's pending departure comes at a busy time for OPH, with the city in the midst of an opioid crisis and debate raging over support for unsanctioned supervised injection sites.

"Every day I have felt immense pride about the positive impact that the dedicated and committed team of professionals at Ottawa Public Health, working with our board and with our municipal and community partners, has on the lives of the people of this city," Levy wrote in a Facebook post published Monday.

"I will always be grateful for the sense of fulfillment that you have enabled me to have as we, together, have contributed in striving and helping to make Ottawa a vibrant city where people are healthy, safe and engaged, and where we seek to eliminate disparities in health status and opportunity."

Levy joined Ottawa Public Health in 2006 as associate medical officer of health. He was appointed to his current role in 2011.