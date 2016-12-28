An eastern Ontario family returned from Christmas Eve mass to find that someone had broken into their home and stolen their presents, according to police.

The family's home near Stone Road outside the town of Douglas, Ont., was broken into sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24, said Renfrew OPP in a media release Wednesday.

A window had been forced open.

In addition to their Christmas gifts, the family also lost a 60-inch television set, jewelry, a guitar, and various pieces of personal identification in the burglary, police said.

'Pretty shocking'

"In a small community, you don't expect this type of thing," OPP Const. Janice Sawbridge told CBC News.

"They had locked the doors. The home was secure. It's pretty shocking to arrive home on Christmas Eve and find everything gone."

Police are still looking for suspects, Sawbridge said.

Douglas, Ont., is about 115 kilometres west of Ottawa.