A 22-year-old man may have gotten a lump of coal in his stocking after he was allegedly caught driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 401 Christmas Day.

The man from Ajax, Ont., was driving east on the 401 near Brockville when he was pulled over for driving 104 km/h over the speed limit, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police said he blew above 0.05 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood during a roadside test.

The man was charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving, and for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. His driver's licence was suspended and his car was impounded for seven days.

He's set to appear in Brockville court on Jan. 19.