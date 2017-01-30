All of the double-decker buses OC Transpo sent to the garage last week because of a potential wiring problem should be back on the roads today, the city says.

OC Transpo pulled 43 buses off the road — about one-third of its double-decker fleet — for inspection Friday, after a driver reported fumes coming from his bus the night before.

The problem was blamed on an overheated wire harness.

By Monday morning, the original equipment manufacturer had replaced the harnesses on 41 of the 43 buses, and they had been returned to service, said Troy Charter, the city's director of transit operations.

The other two buses underwent routine maintenance unrelated to the wiring issue, Charter said, and are expected to be returned to the fleet Monday afternoon. There were no disruptions to transit service Monday morning, he said.

An OC Transpo double-decker bus caught fire on Piperville Road earlier this month, with 70 to 80 passengers on board, but Charter said the wiring issue was unrelated to that incident.