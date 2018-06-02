Visitors get a rare look inside Ottawa's architecture

A number of Ottawa's most rarely accessible buildings are opening their doors to the public this weekend.

The city is allowing access to several buildings Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Ottawa's heritage and architecture.

More than 140 organizations and buildings are involved in Doors Open Ottawa this year, including the Supreme Court of Canada and Hydro Ottawa's hydroelectric generating station at Chaudière Falls.

Here are some spots to visit this weekend.

Looking for something unique to add to your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a> itinerary? Look no further! Our labs in the Mulligan Building at 1800 Walkley Rd, are open to the public TODAY ONLY! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurVaults?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurVaults</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/CACWWQezne">pic.twitter.com/CACWWQezne</a> —@ParksCanada

More than 10,000 Waterford crystals adorn the chandelier in the Ballroom. Come see this incredible piece of art at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a>! <a href="https://t.co/hcWD5kuijt">pic.twitter.com/hcWD5kuijt</a> —@RideauHall

Heading out to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a> today? Visit our new generating station at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chaudi%C3%A8reFalls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaudièreFalls</a>! Tours start at 10 am. •The new site offers safe viewing platforms for the public to enjoy scenic views. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DOO2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DOO2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VisitChaudiereFalls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VisitChaudiereFalls</a> For more info: <a href="https://t.co/gAFCuW1f6F">https://t.co/gAFCuW1f6F</a> <a href="https://t.co/auPYGs3p5G">pic.twitter.com/auPYGs3p5G</a> —@hydroottawa

Tours have begun at The Ottawa Hospital cancer research labs! <br><br>Our researchers are showcasing some of the groundbreaking discoveries that have been made right here! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CancerResearch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CancerResearch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/L4OBn5M6tG">pic.twitter.com/L4OBn5M6tG</a> —@OttawaHospital

Visitors at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArtBank?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArtBank</a> checking out this work by Canadian sculptor Joe Fafard find that it really resembles Van Gogh. It is called “Dear Vincent” after all 😉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/F4lgHIbNMb">pic.twitter.com/F4lgHIbNMb</a> —@CanadaCouncil

Visiting the reserve hangar <a href="https://twitter.com/avspacemuseum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AvSpaceMuseum</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a>? Share your pictures! <a href="https://t.co/k4vAoTAqpA">https://t.co/k4vAoTAqpA</a> <a href="https://t.co/SRD13x5GYp">pic.twitter.com/SRD13x5GYp</a> —@avspacemuseum

Inside the vault! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoorsOpenOttawa2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoorsOpenOttawa2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/myoag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#myoag</a> <a href="https://t.co/b7bvVTT6FD">pic.twitter.com/b7bvVTT6FD</a> —@OttawaArtG