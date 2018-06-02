Skip to Main Content
Visitors get a rare look inside Ottawa's architecture

A number of Ottawa's most rarely accessible buildings are opening their doors to the public this weekend.

Over 140 organizations to take part in Doors Open Ottawa 2018

Bank of Canada headquarters in Ottawa is opening its doors, once again, for Doors Open Ottawa 2018. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The city is allowing access to several buildings Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Ottawa's heritage and architecture. 

More than 140 organizations and buildings are involved in Doors Open Ottawa this year, including the Supreme Court of Canada and Hydro Ottawa's hydroelectric generating station at Chaudière Falls.

Here are some spots to visit this weekend. 

