A highrise apartment building on Donald Street is being evacuated due to a fire.

Emergency crews were called to 1244 Donald St. at 10:30 a.m. and firefighters began evacuating the ninth and 10th floors.

Flames were visible "in electrical panels," the fire department said in a social media post.

Flames were visible "in electrical panels." Firefighters evacuating residents on 9/10th floor.

No injuries have been reported.

Donald Street is closed between Cummings Avenue and St. Laurent Boulevard.