Dominique Roy has always strived to be the best he can be in the kitchen.

By his mid-20s he was working at the Fairmont Le Château Montebello while competing on the world stage with Culinary Team Canada.

But in 2015 Roy dropped all that to pursue a dream of working in the great restaurants of New York City. He very quickly landed at Eleven Madison Park, which last month topped the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Roy is currently on a break in Canada while he waits for a new work visa, one that will allow him to take on a promotion to sous chef. Meanwhile, he's doing some cooking in Ottawa and Gatineau. He dropped by the All In A Day studio with the country bread and scallop butter he's making for an upcoming, sold-out fundraiser.

The recipe is below. But if you'd rather leave the cooking to him, you've got one more chance to sample a meal before he heads back to the Big Apple. Tickets are $150 per person for a dinner he's planning at Le Restaurant-école Les Jardins de La Cité. It's happening May 26 and you can get tickets through Luc Lalonde.

Dominique Roy serves the country bread he loved to eat as a kid with scallop butter. It uses the fat that's left in the pan after searing scallops, which Roy describes as the best part of the meal. (Dominique Roy)

Ingredients

2 cups warm milk.

3 teaspoons quick-rise yeast.

6 tablespoons sugar.

2 cups water.

1/4 cup canola oil

4 tablespoons salt

8 to 9 cups all-purpose flour

Directions

Whisk together the milk, sugar and yeast. Set aside for 10 minutes. In a mixing bowl for an electric mixer, combine eight cups of the flour plus the salt. After the milk mixture has been left to sit for 10 minutes, add the water and oil. Slowly add the combined liquids to the flour mixture while mixing on low speed with the dough hook attachment. When ingredients are combined the dough should be a bit sticky, but you should be able to pick it up without the dough coming off on your fingers. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour. Continue mixing for about five minutes on low speed. Remove dough, and place on a floured surface to rise for one hour with a damp tea towel on top. Shape the dough into a loaf, replace the towel, and let sit for another 45 minutes. Place the loaf on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes, until the top is golden brown.

Scallop butter with Shio Kombu

Shio Kombu is a classic Japanese seasoning. You can buy it in Asian food stores, or use Dominique Roy's recipe for a maple-infused version.

Scallop butter ingredients:

4 medium sea scallops.

2 tbsp canola oil.

1 ¼ cups unsalted butter, room temperature.

Salt for seasoning.

Directions:

Dry scallops well with paper towel. Heat the oil on medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until the pan is very hot but the oil is not smoking. Sear the scallops for 45 seconds to a minute on each side, or until they are golden brown. Add one-third of the butter to the pan and let it cook for another two minutes until the butter foams and turns brown. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Place the rest of the butter in a separate mixing bowl. Add the heated butter mixture, season with salt, and mix with a wooden spoon until smooth. Allow to cool to room temperature before scooping into a serving bowl. Sprinkle Shio Kombu on top.

Shio Kombu ingredients:

2 sheets of salted kombu (dried kelp sheets are normally about 6 inches by 6 inches).

8 cups of water.

1 cup soy sauce.

1 cup maple vinegar (or rice wine vinegar).

1 cup maple syrup.

½ cup of bonito flakes.

2 tablespoons maple sugar

Directions: