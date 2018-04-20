Man suffers serious bites while trying to break up dog fight

A man suffered three significant puncture wounds and 15 other lacerations while trying to break up a fight between his dog and his friend's dog east of downtown Ottawa early Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:50 a.m. at an apartment building on Brittany Drive, paramedics said.

The man, who paramedics said is believed to be in his 40s, suffered two puncture wounds on his left knee, one on his right knee, and 15 other minor lacerations to his face, abdomen and other areas.

He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

Bylaw and police officers were seen loading a dog into a holding van Friday morning after the emergency response.