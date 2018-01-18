Dr. Vincent Nadon of Chelsea, Que., has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism, after a complaint from one of his patients.

Nadon, 56, was practising family medicine at the University of Ottawa Health Services Clinic on Rideau Street, according to police.

Police received a complaint from a female victim in her mid-twenties earlier this week, alleging that she had been filmed without her consent during a medical examination.

The sexual assault and child abuse unit of the Ottawa police is investigating and believes there are possibly more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.