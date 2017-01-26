An Ottawa doctor and an OC Transpo supervisor are being credited for helping save the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning on a city bus.

The 73-year-old man's bus was pulling into Hurdman station at around 11 a.m. Thursday when he suddenly collapsed, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a media release.

Paramedics said a woman on the bus alerted the driver that the man had collapsed and began performing CPR.

As the woman was performing CPR, the driver alerted his supervisor, who happened to be just behind his bus.

The supervisor rushed on board with a defibrillator and delivered a shock to the man's heart, said the paramedic service.

Paramedics then arrived and delivered a further three shocks, along with drugs to restart the man's heart. The man was taken to hospital, where he was moving and attempting to breathe on his own.

The paramedic service identified the passenger as Dr. Nadya Ben Fadel, a neonatologist at the Ottawa Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, and the supervisor as Derek Fuller.

Paramedics thanked them for their actions.