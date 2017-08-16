A disabled, homeless teen has made his way out of a shelter and into university, only to face another challenge: he can't cover all the costs.

Benjamin Williamson says he short the $5,000 that would cover the remainder of his tuition and residence costs. On top of that, he's short thousands more to cover his living expenses for the year.

Williamson, who has cerebral palsy, says the system is failing him: he feels like he's drowning and can't come up for air.

"[It's like] continuously having tidal waves that pound you," said Williamson. "The system is shattered … It's frustrating, it's exhausting, it's complicated."

'The system is shattered.' - Benjamin Williamson

Carleton University says it has tapped out every award and bursary possible to help Williamson get a university education, but there is a gap in the system it can't fill.

A staff member is now fundraising to try and help him out.

"It's a fresh start," said Williamson. "It's a new reality. It's a chance to put the tornado of the past behind me, but it presents a whole host of new challenges. The future scares me."

Williamson is in one of the most expensive dorm rooms at Carleton University because he needs an accessible room with 24/7 assistance on call. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Fresh start with new challenges

The 18-year-old's neurological disorder makes it difficult to walk, so he relies on an electric wheelchair to get around. On a daily basis, he says he deals with chronic pain. He can't write because of issues with fine motor skills, but he has no cognitive impairment and excels at school. The lowest mark he received in high school was 97 per cent, he says.

In February, Williamson made the choice to leave a "toxic environment" at home, where his parents didn't support his dream of getting a university degree. Issues relating to his home life are now before the courts.

When he first contemplated leaving, it took nine months to find a homeless shelter in the York Region that could accommodate his needs.

But it wasn't a permanent solution, as he could only stay for four months. After that, he says he ended up having surgery and staying in a hospital bed longer than he should have because he had nowhere to go.

Connections he developed with MPP Chris Ballard because of a co-op placement helped open doors at Carleton University.

Williamson worries that other disabled teens are stuck in toxic situations at home and the housing crisis that makes it difficult for them to leave. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

'I was really moved'

Carleton's coordinator for initiatives and education, Susan Burhoe, said she was touched by Williamson's story and saw promise in him. Even though he doesn't have a high school diploma, they made an exception and are allowing him to study at the school in an enriched support program.

"I was really moved by Ben's story because he's had such a set of challenges and despite that, he's shown such persistence and resilience," said Burhoe.

Burhoe said Carleton University granted Williamson $3,000 in awards and bursaries and are covering his living expenses for the month of August.

But that amount isn't enough to cover all of Williamson's costs and he says he's worried he'll have to give up his dream of attending university. He wants to become a lawyer to advocate for children and youth living in complicated family situations.

Susan Burhoe, coordinator of Carleton's ESP program, says she doesn't want money to be an obstacle for Williamson so she's set up a fundraising site to help him out. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

"Ben has so much potential and I don't want to see money be one of those challenges," said Burhoe.

Williamson qualifies for student funding from the province, but the $15,000 — the maximum amount he can receive — is not enough to cover the cost of his wheelchair-accessible room, his tuition and other living expenses.

So Burhoe did something she's never done before and set up a GoFundMe page.

'It's tragic'

Williamson said he worries other youth with disabilities that want to escape bad situations at home are falling through the cracks and there is a housing crisis he wants the government to fix.

"It's tragic. A person should not have to become homeless and have to rely on the university to house them for 10 months of the year," said Williamson.

"I do not believe there are human rights for people who are disabled, not without loopholes. I think the government needs to take a stance and say we need to do something."