Dirie Olol's relatives are remembering him as a compassionate young man who was devoted to his family as they prepare for his funeral Thursday.

The 26-year-old's body was found Monday in an abandoned car parked at the corner Aylen and Wayne avenues, its windshield wipers still running.

Ottawa police say he was shot to death and are investigating the incident in connection with two other shootings Monday that left another man dead and a third in serious condition.

Ambaro Olol, his sister, said she is still processing the news of Dirie's death.

"It's just shocking. He wouldn't hurt a fly so I don't know why anyone would want to hurt him," she said.

'He was such a sweetheart'

Ambaro said her brother, the second-youngest of nine siblings, lived with his parents and took care of them in their Kanata home.

"My mom broke her leg last year and he was there taking her to every single appointment, fluffing her pillows, doing whatever she needed," Ambaro said, adding that he loved basketball and spending time with nieces and nephews.

"He was such a sweetheart, that's all I can say. He was very compassionate, always looking out for others."

Dirie's cousin, Mohamed Yussuf, said Dirie was happiest spending time with family but that he also loved music and going to the gym.

Alam Gabriel Buoc, 30, of Ottawa, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder after three shootings in Ottawa earlier this week. (Ottawa Police Service)

'An utter shock for everybody'

Dirie was selfless from a young age, Yussuf added.

"He always had that urge to help another person out, before he'd help himself out," he said.

​Both Yussuf and Ambaro said Dirie's life shouldn't be overshadowed by the way he died.

"He was a well-brought-up kid within a well-brought-up community in an excellent household," Yussuf said.

"This untimely death is just a shock, an utter shock for everybody."

Man wanted for first-degree murder

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant Wednesday for an Ottawa man in connection with the three shootings.

Alam Gabriel Buoc, 30, is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder.

Buoc is considered armed and dangerous, police said Wednesday afternoon.

"He still has a weapon in his possession. So if he is seen, please contact police," said Const. Chuck Benoit, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service.

Criminal history

Investigators have no specific information that Buoc has left Ottawa, Benoit said, but the warrant allows other police forces to act quickly if he's spotted in their jurisdictions.

Buoc is described as standing six feet four inches tall, weighing 201 pounds, with a thin build and short black hair.

His criminal history includes at least 11 previous convictions, including three on weapons-related charges and one for drug possession. Buoc has also been convicted twice for assault, with one conviction involving an assault against a police officer.

Anyone with information about Buoc's whereabouts can call the Ottawa police major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).