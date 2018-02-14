Two years and four days after it began, veteran defenceman Dion Phaneuf's time as an Ottawa Senator has drawn to a close.

The 32-year-old, acquired in a rare trade between the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016, was pulled from the bench in the middle of Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh following a deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Phaneuf won't have to travel far — or at all, really — to join his new team.

That gave him time to say goodbye to the teammates he went to the verge of the Stanley Cup final with last season.

Some Ottawa fans thought Phaneuf was a bit prickly when he was with Toronto, but their opinion of him changed.

A member of the Senators' media relations team backed that up.

There's still skepticism about whether Phaneuf can help the Kings get back into playoff position.

Meanwhile, the biggest name the Senators got in the trade — 400-goal-scorer Marian Gaborik — may have to move his birthday party from Hollywood to Hintonburg.