Two years and four days after it began, veteran defenceman Dion Phaneuf's time as an Ottawa Senator has drawn to a close.

The 32-year-old, acquired in a rare trade between the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016, was pulled from the bench in the middle of Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh following a deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Phaneuf won't have to travel far — or at all, really — to join his new team.

So weird. Dion Phaneuf gets pulled mid-game for the Sens against the Penguins and now he might make his Kings debut against the Penguins on Thursday. — @JoeYerdon

That gave him time to say goodbye to the teammates he went to the verge of the Stanley Cup final with last season.

Dion Phaneuf interrupts a Carl Hagelin and Erik Karlsson Swedish reunion to say his goodbyes pic.twitter.com/Bd8OeCvBPE — @BradyTrett

Some Ottawa fans thought Phaneuf was a bit prickly when he was with Toronto, but their opinion of him changed.

Never thought I'd see the day Dion Phaneuf played for the Senators. Never thought I'd see the day where I'm sad to see him go. — @Geller18

official thanks to dion phaneuf for adding classy veteran presence to the weirdest two years in franchise history — @chet_sellers

The biggest surprise for me when it comes to Dion Phaneuf is what a good, stand up guy he seems to be. — @Don_inFarrhaven

A member of the Senators' media relations team backed that up.

Wasn’t sure what to expect when Dion Phaneuf arrived in Ottawa two years ago. Turns out he was nothing short of a thoughtful, personable guy who genuinely cared about those around him. Good luck in LA. 🌴 — @ChrisMooreYYZ

There's still skepticism about whether Phaneuf can help the Kings get back into playoff position.

WELP. Now that it's a done deal, here's a prototype for the Phaneuf bobblehead they'll be handing out at "Didn't Make The Playoffs Again LOL" night at Staples later this season. pic.twitter.com/oUxvv9r5zD — @wilw

well at least Dion Phaneuf is just a rental for the Kings

[sees he's signed through 2021 at $7M per season] pic.twitter.com/jKPQfW8cb9 — @davelozo

Meanwhile, the biggest name the Senators got in the trade — 400-goal-scorer Marian Gaborik — may have to move his birthday party from Hollywood to Hintonburg.