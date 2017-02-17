Devontay Hackett has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Brandon Volpi outside an after-prom party at a downtown Ottawa hotel in June 2014.

Devontay Hackett, 21, has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Volpi's death. (Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

The jury of eight men and four women took two days to come to a decision after being charged Tuesday evening following a trial that lasted about a month. Deliberations began Wednesday morning.

A large crowd showed up to hear the verdict Friday morning, including Volpi's family.

Hackett's face was expressionless as the verdict was read.

Volpi's father clasped his hands together and shook them with approval, while Hackett's mother brought a hand to her forehead, closed her eyes and looked toward the floor.

The defence for Hackett, who is now 21, had argued police never found the murder weapon and that the Crown didn't make a good enough case Hackett used it early in the morning of June 7, 2014, outside the Les Suites Hotel.

The Crown, meanwhile, argued that cellphone video of the fight outside the hotel shows Hackett killed Volpi, that the intent was clear given he was stabbed in the chest and had his throat slashed, and that Hackett fled to Toronto after Volpi's death, where he was found with the victim's blood on his watch about a month later.