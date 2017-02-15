A jury began deliberations this morning in the second-degree murder trial of Devontay Hackett, accused of stabbing 18-year-old Brandon Volpi to death at a high school after-prom party in 2014.

Hackett, who was 18 at the time and is now 21, pleaded not guilty.

Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland gave legal instructions to the four women and eight men of the jury for several hours before finishing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Devontay Hackett listens from the prisoner's box during his trial on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hackett pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the prom night stabbing death of Brandon Volpi in 2014. (Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

The defence for Hackett, who is now 21, said police never found the murder weapon and that the Crown didn't make a good enough case that Hackett had used it early in the morning of June 7, 2014, outside the Les Suites Hotel.

The Crown said cellphone video of the fight outside the hotel shows Hackett killed Volpi, that the intent was clear — given he was stabbed in the chest and had his throat slashed — and that Hackett fled to Toronto after Volpi's death, where he was found about a month later with the victim's blood on his watch.

Closing arguments in the case wrapped earlier this week after about a month of testimony.