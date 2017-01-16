The second-degree murder trial of Devontay Hackett, accused in the June 2014 killing of 18-year-old Brandon Volpi, begins today with jury selection.

Volpi, 18, was stabbed to death around 3:30 a.m. on June 7, 2014, outside Les Suites Hotel on Besserer Street, where students from three Catholic high schools were gathered for an after-prom party, witnesses told CBC Ottawa at the time.

Brandon Volpi, 18, died from his injuries after a stabbing outside a downtown Ottawa hotel early in the morning hours of June 7, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Volpi's family)

Hackett, who was 18 at the time, was arrested nearly a month later in Toronto on a Canada-wide warrant and charged with second-degree murder.

Hackett had attended St. Pius X High School while Volpi was a student at St. Patrick's High School. Students from both those schools, as well as St. Joseph High School, were at the after-prom party, witnesses told CBC Ottawa at the time.