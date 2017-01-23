Brandon Volpi was stabbed to death outside a prom night party after telling a classmate who'd been attacked with a bottle earlier that evening, "I will always have your back," an Ottawa courtroom heard on Monday.

Mauricio Rodriguez testified that before he was attacked in June 2014, he had a "feeling something might erupt" with Devontay Hackett, who he had confronted about a stolen cellphone the week before.

"I had a bad feeling. I sensed something bad," said Rodriguez, now 20, emphasizing that he just wanted to celebrate his graduation from St. Patrick's High School.

Volpi, 18, was killed outside Les Suites Hotel on Besserer Street, where students were gathering for an after party around 3:30 a.m. on June 7, 2014. Hackett, who was 18 at the time and is now 21, is on trial for second-degree murder in the case.

The Crown has argued that Volpi was stabbed while trying to quell rising tensions over the stolen cellphone.

'I will always have your back'

One week before the prom, Rodriguez asked Hackett, who attended St. Pius X High School, if he knew about a friend's missing cellphone.

Brandon Volpi told a classmate, 'I will always have your back,' before being stabbed in a prom night fight. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Volpi's family)

Hackett "instantly reacted very hostile toward me," Rodriguez testified, adding that he seemed to reach for his waist. "He seemed aggressive and ready to attack."

But he said Hackett's friend led Hackett away from that confrontation. The following week, Rodriguez celebrated his prom at Camp Fortune, along with students from St. Pius X High School, including Hackett.

When the buses were leaving Camp Fortune, Rodriguez noticed Hackett staring at him, though the pair didn't talk, he testified.

When he got off the bus downtown on Daly Avenue, Rodriguez said he was attacked from behind.

"I got a blow to the back of my head on the left side," he testified. He said he didn't recognize his attacker, who smashed a bottle over his head with a second blow.

"It felt so surreal, I just kept running," he said. He said he made it inside the lobby of Les Suites Hotel but was afraid to continue on to the nearby Novotel, where he was sharing a room with three friends.

Volpi offered to walk him to his hotel, saying, "I will always have your back," Rodriguez recalled.

'Everything went black'

Rodriguez said was accompanied outside by Volpi and a few others. He said his group was confronted by another group of teens, including Hackett. He said someone standing behind Hackett threw a bottle at him, then another person head-butted him.

"Everything went very high pitched in my ears, and everything went black," he said.

His next memory is being inside the hotel, he said. He said firefighters arrived and were "trying to calm me down" before he went to hospital.

He said he was diagnosed with a major concussion and a brain hemorrhage.

The trial continues Monday afternoon.