Brandon Volpi, 18, was killed while he was trying to intervene in a fight over a cellphone, an assistant Crown attorney told court in Ottawa during the accused's second-degree murder trial on Tuesday.

During his opening statements in Superior Court, Michael Boyce told the jury that Volpi left an after-prom party at Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa on June 7, 2014, and died 90 minutes later of a knife wound to the heart.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. outside the hotel on Besserer Street, where students from three Catholic high schools were gathered for an after-prom party.

Ottawa police released this image of Devontay Hackett, accused of second-degree murder, in 2014. (Ottawa police)

The stab wound to the heart killed him, but Volpi was also stabbed in the neck, close to a jugular vein, and suffered slashes to his face, elbow and underarm, Boyce told court.

Devontacy Hackett, who was 18 at the time and is now 21, had been fighting with another student over a cellphone when Volpi intervened, Boyce said.

Hackett was arrested nearly a month later in Toronto on a Canada-wide warrant and charged with second-degree murder.

Hackett had attended St. Pius X High School while Volpi was a student at St. Patrick's High School.

The trial continues Tuesday afternoon.