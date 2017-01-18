The lawyer for an Ottawa man on trial for the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Brandon Volpi isn't contesting the Crown's claim that it's his client seen in grainy cellphone videos fighting with Volpi before the teen died.

Volpi was stabbed to death in June 2014 outside an after-prom party at Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa. Devontay Hackett, who was 18 at the time and is now 21, was arrested nearly a month later in Toronto on a Canada-wide warrant.

The second day of Hackett's trial began with the Crown and the defence submitting an agreed statement of facts.

Ottawa police released this image of Devontay Hackett, accused of second-degree murder, in 2014. (Ottawa police)

In it, the defence agreed the accused is the person seen in two cellphone videos that were entered into evidence Tuesday. The videos were shot from balconies overlooking the street in front of the hotel the night of Volpi's death.

The defence doesn't contest the Crown's position that Hackett is the person shown in the videos fighting with Volpi.

On Wednesday the Crown also submitted a series of short clips from City of Ottawa traffic cameras and University of Ottawa security footage, which appear to show two people walking away from the area near Les Suites Hotel and through the university campus.

Ottawa police civilian forensic imaging expert Mike Ross, who gathered the videos, testified he believes the people in the videos were making their way to OC Transpo's U of O Transitway station.

Died of knife wound to heart

During his opening statements in Superior Court on Tuesday, assistant Crown attorney Michael Boyce told the jury that Volpi left the after-prom party on June 7, 2014, and died 90 minutes later of a knife wound to the heart.

Brandon Volpi, 18, died from his injuries after a stabbing outside a downtown Ottawa hotel early in the morning hours of June 7, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Volpi's family)

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Besserer Street outside the hotel, where students from three Catholic high schools were gathered for the party.

Boyce told court Hackett had been fighting with another student over a missing cellphone.

The student said he felt threatened and asked Volpi for help as Volpi and his friends were walking by in the hotel lobby, Boyce said. The students all went outside the hotel, where Hackett and Volpi came into contact with each other and Hackett pulled out a knife, Boyce told the court.

Volpi had a 17-centimetre stab wound to the neck, close to a jugular vein, and suffered slashes to his face, elbow and underarm, Boyce said. A 10-centimetre-deep penetrating stab wound through Volpe's rib cage and into his heart was the injury that killed him, Boyce told the court.

Boyce implored the eight men and four women on the jury to "look at the number, the nature and the location of the wounds on Volpi's body."