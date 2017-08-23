An Ottawa basketball coach and personal trainer charged last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female athlete during a massage has been released on bail.

Dejan Tanasijevic, 62, was granted bail Wednesday, said his lawyer, Martin Reesink.

Police charged Tanasijevic with sexual exploitation, sexual assault and forcible confinement last week after he allegedly gave a girl he was training a massage that turned into sexual assault.

According to court documents, the alleged incident involving the girl, who is under 18 years old, occurred on Aug. 1 in the city's east end.

When police laid the charges, they said Tanasijevic was well-known in the local basketball community.

Reesink told CBC News that the charges won't be resolved in a plea deal and that his client looks forward to a trial so he can clear his name.