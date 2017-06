Three adults are at least temporarily without a home after a kitchen fire destroyed their home in Nepean Sunday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received several calls about smoke and flames coming from a multi-unit home on Deerfield Drive.

Crews said they were able to contain the flames to the kitchen and the fire was extinguished by 7:45 p.m.

No one was injured and the damage is estimated at $10,000, says Ottawa fire.