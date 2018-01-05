It's no secret: today is so cold it could freeze the buttons off a snowman.

The wind chill is making it feel like -39, meaning Ottawa feels colder than Winnipeg, Edmonton, Yellowknife and Whitehorse.

It may be cold here, but there's one Ontario town that has us beat. Sioux Lookout, Ont., feels like -45 with the wind chill so we can't claim the icy throne for the province.

Here's a look at the impact of the deep freeze.

Trains

Via Rail tweeted that due to the winter storm conditions, all trains in the Quebec City to Windsor corridor may be impacted. Be sure to check their website for updates, delays and cancellations.

Planes

There were over 40 flights cancelled Thursday due to the weather, and the delays are continuing today. The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The East coast storm and extreme cold is impacting flights at #YOW. Some flights are delayed/cancelled. Check the status of a flight with the airline, at https://t.co/WI4CkPfQVQ or on the #FlyCANADA app before coming to the airport. Give yourself extra time to get here. #OttCity — @FlyYOW

The airport also has a service to clear snow from and start your car if you're returning to this frozen city soon. You can call them at 613-248-4304 to request assistance.

Driving

Firefighters in Ottawa are warning drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads. Be sure to watch out for black ice.

Crews have attended a large # of collisions & rollovers this a.m. Extreme temperatures add another element of danger for motorists. Please ensure you have an Emergency Kit for you car https://t.co/VQc0DB1mNo + Reminder: Slow Down. Move Over for emerg. veh #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/UCoKbaUhzw — @OttFire

CAA is also reporting service delays due to the volume of calls. Within 45 minutes you can get help on the road, that extends to 90 minutes if you're somewhere considered safe. They say it will take about two hours total to get you home.

There are usually about 450 service calls in eastern Ontario on a typical winter day, said Michael Shore, the CAA's automotive services operations manager for the region.

But this winter has been so cold that even on slow days there have been around 680 calls, Shore said.

Thankfully, it's usually just battery boosts, he said.

Homes

One Ottawa firefighter tweeted a safety checklist for homes, too. He suggested the following:

Check that your doors and windows are not frozen shut.

Leave a wide berth around your space heater, about 3 feet should do.

Check your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.

Inspect your pipes to make sure they won't freeze or burst.

Emergency services

Paramedics said they've got a few calls for exposure to the cold weather since these cold snaps began around Boxing Day, but nothing more than what's considered a normal amount.

In case of an emergency, they have a system that monitors the battery status and temperature in ambulances, so they can start them if it gets too cold.

Police also said they haven't had trouble starting the cruisers today.