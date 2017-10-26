He died before his accused attacker could be tried in court, but Ernest Côté is still the star witness in an attempted murder trial that relies heavily on evidence and testimony the 101-year-old veteran gave following a home invasion three years ago.

Ian Bush, 62, is accused of forcing his way into Côté's home, tying him up, robbing him and leaving him for dead on the morning of Dec. 18, 2014. But Côté, a decorated war hero who fought at Normandy and battled Nazis as a young man, would survive that ordeal as well.

Although Côté died less than three months after the attack, the crux of the Crown's case gleaned from 911 tapes and police interviews, centres on Côté.

In the opening day of Bush's trial, Côté's voice resonated with the playing of his initial 911 call, made on a Thursday morning.

In the opening moments of the call, Côté who had difficulty hearing the dispatcher, starts giving his address and says in a muffled voice, "I've been robbed 15 minutes ago."

When the dispatcher asks him if he needs police, Côté says, "My son is coming to help me … I've been tied up and there's stuff on me." He says he's 101 years old, to which the dispatcher repeats with some incredulity, "You're 101?"

Ian Bush had been in custody since he was arrested in December 2014. (Bush family)

At first, Côté sounds a bit out of breath, but gets clearer as the call progresses. Two and half minutes into the conversation, he reveals why his voice sounds muffled.

"I'm still gagged."

When asked if he's injured, Côté continues. "I'm sitting in my living room. I'm okay. He covered my face. If I had not got away and untied my wrists I would have smothered. He covered my face with a bag."

During the 911 call Côté was able to give a lucid description of his attacker who he described as a tall, white man in his fifties, weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a black jacket and cap who had to take off his glasses to read the numbers on a credit card. He also expressed frustration that his assailant took his pocketbook.

"There's a fair amount of money in it. All my credit cards."

This trial is expected to last six weeks. A video of an Ottawa police detective interviewing Côté in French is also expected to be played in court. During that interview, Côté describes in detail how his attacker overpowered him. How he was bound and gagged and how he managed to break free.