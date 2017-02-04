The Davis Cup is in Ottawa this weekend.

The tournament is the premier international team event in men's tennis, described as the "World Cup of Tennis."

This weekend the top 16 tennis countries in the world are competing at various locations around the globe.

Ottawa is hosting the tie between Canada and Great Britain.

The players face off in five matches, known as "rubbers."

Canada has never won the Davis Cup, but the host team gets to pick the playing surface.

Canada is hoping the fast, hard surface installed at TD Place will give them an edge over Great Britain.

If you want to check out the action, but aren't familiar with the tournament, watch our video explainer for a one minute lesson on how the Davis Cup works.