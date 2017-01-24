It looks like Ottawa tennis fans will get the chance to see at least one of the world's best at the Davis Cup tie on the first weekend of February.

On Tuesday, Great Britain and Canada announced their respective teams for the matchup from Feb. 3 to 5 at TD Place Arena in Ottawa.

Team Canada will be led by world No. 3 Milos Raonic, as well as veteran doubles player Daniel Nestor, Vasek Pospisil and left-handed teenage sensation Denis Shapovalov.

Raonic is set to play a quarter-final at the Australian Open early Wednesday morning against one of the all-time best players, Rafael Nadal.

Team Great Britain, which won the Davis Cup in 2015, announced its team of tour players, which excludes the world No. 1 Andy Murray.

Murray's older brother, Jamie, will come to Ottawa though, along with Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and Dominic Inglot.

Andy Murray, who suffered an upset loss earlier this week at the Australian Open, could still join the team, according to team captain Leon Smith.