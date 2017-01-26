Police in Cornwall, Ont., have arrested convicted rapist David Maracle, who escaped earlier this week from a halfway house in Kingston. (Kingston Police)

A Brantford, Ont., man who raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the late 1990s and escaped from a Kingston halfway house earlier this week has been arrested in Cornwall, Ont.

David Maracle, 51, ran off from the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility Sunday evening, police say.

Maracle was spotted by a citizen at the Cornwall Square shopping mall at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening and arrested about 15 minutes later, said Const. Daniel Cloutier with the Cornwall Community Police Service.

He was taken into custody without incident, Cloutier said.

Declared long-term offender

Maracle is a convicted rapist who was jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in 1987 and committing two separate assaults on a Brantford teen in 1997.

He was declared a long-term offender in Hamilton Superior Court in 2009.

After he escaped, a Kingston police called him a "dangerous individual" but said they didn't believe he would be targeting anyone in particular.

Cloutier said that Kingston police would likely be arriving in Cornwall and that Maracle would be transferred back to that city.