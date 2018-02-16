David Gourlay has stepped down as president of the Ottawa Champions, six years after he signed on to the volunteer position.

"I have been humbled to be a part of the baseball fabric as a passionate advocate for our city," Gourlay said in a statement released Friday. "It's a role I have valued and am proud of many collaborations and partnerships with community leaders, businesses, charities and fans from across Ottawa."

In a brief interview, Gourlay said he was proud to get the team off the ground and that the decision to leave the position was "bittersweet."

But he said that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Danielle McGee, who works in Mayor Jim Watson's office, and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

He is currently an independent business consultant, but said he's looking to be involved in the community in a different way.

Gourlay began campaigning in 2012 to bring professional baseball to the city by creating a group called Champions for Ottawa Baseball.

Champions lived up to name

Ottawa was awarded a franchise in the Can-Am league in 2014. The team would play its first game as the Ottawa Champions in 2015. They would live up to their name by becoming champions of the Can-Am league in 2016. The franchise hosted the league's all-star game in the 2017 season.

In a statement, the team's majority owner Miles Wolff credited Gourlay's determination for bringing professional baseball back to Ottawa.



"David Gourlay is the reason that professional baseball is in Ottawa today," Wolff said. "For the last six years, his dedication and passion have brought about the revival of RCGT Park and made it the centre for baseball in the National Capital Region."

Gourlay also helped establish the Miracle League of Ottawa, a non-profit organization that worked to build a baseball field and playground for children with disabilities.

The team confirmed Gourlay has given up his minority ownership stake but will remain on the board of directors for the Ottawa Champions Foundation.

There is no word yet on who may replace him.