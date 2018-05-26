Police investigate after PC candidate's signs set on fire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after someone set Progressive Conservative candidate Daryl Kramp's election signs on fire this week in Bancroft, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Maxwell Settlement Road early Thursday afternoon after receiving a complaint about three damaged signs.
The signs all supported Daryl Kramp, the Ontario PC candidate in Hastings—Lennox and Addington.
OPP said the signs were set on fire sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Kramp served as the region's MP for 11 years before narrowly losing his seat in the 2015 federal election.