Police investigate after PC candidate's signs set on fire

Police are investigating after someone set a Progressive Conservative candidate's election signs on fire this week near Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Maxwell Settlement Road early Thursday afternoon after receiving a complaint about three damaged signs.

The signs all supported Daryl Kramp, the Ontario PC candidate in Hastings—Lennox and Addington.

OPP said the signs were set on fire sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Kramp served as the region's MP for 11 years before narrowly losing his seat in the 2015 federal election.