A Hawkesbury, Ont., aerospace firm has decided to shut down its U.S. design and manufacturing facility and relocate about 20 jobs to eastern Ontario.

In a statement posted on its website, Dart Aerospace said it would be closing its plant in Eugene, Oregon, by the end of 2017.

The decision to shut down the facility — which designed tools, hooks and other helicopter parts — means the workforce at their remodeled Hawkesbury plant will grow from about 85 to 105 employees, said Alain Madore, the company's president and CEO.

Alain Madore is the president and CEO of Dart Aerospace. (CBC)

Madore said there were two main reasons to "centralize" the company's activity in Canada: to reduce costs and to take advantage of the exchange rate, which is currently favourable for exporters like Dart.

"Most of our business is international. With the strength of the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate with the Canadian dollar, there was a 20 to 25 per cent saving in this area," said Madore.

The majority of Dart's workforce is from either eastern Ontario or western Quebec, said Madore, calling the decision to relocate "good news for the region."