The judicial pre-trial for an Ottawa police constable charged in the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi will continue in July.

Abdi, a 37-year-old man with unspecified mental health issues, lost vital signs during a confrontation with Const. Daniel Montsion and Const. Dave Weir on July 24, 2016. Abdi was pronounced dead in hospital the following afternoon.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, later charged Montsion with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The pre-trial began May 1 and was adjourned to give the defence more time to review forensic evidence gleaned from the autopsy on Abdi, court heard Wednesday.

Montsion's defence lawyer is Michael Edelson, who has represented a number of other Ottawa police officers charged with criminal offences.

Montsion was assigned to desk duty throughout the SIU's investigation and has been suspended with pay since the charges were laid.

A CBC News investigation later uncovered that Montsion had been wearing a pair of reinforced gloves during the confrontation.

A judge from out of town has been assigned to the case. The Crown, meanwhile, has assigned Toronto-based prosecutor Philip Perlmutter, who is part of a unit that handles charges laid by the SIU.