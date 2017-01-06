Canada's leading anti-doping agency has issued a two-year suspension to a Carleton University football player who tested positive for a banned substance following last year's Panda Game.

Ravens defensive back Daniel McNicoll provided a urine sample to the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport on Oct.1, 2016, the day Carleton took on the University of Ottawa in the annual cross-town classic. Test results revealed the presence of D- and L-amphetamines.

Amphetamines are stimulants often used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy but can also lead to adverse effects, such as weight loss and insomnia. The substances are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

McNicoll banned until 2018

Daniel McNicoll, number 29, has played for the Ravens since 2013. (Facebook)

This is the first time McNicoll has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, according to the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.

He was issued an automatic two-year suspension from any sport that has signed onto the Canadian Anti-Doping Program. McNicoll's suspension will end Nov. 9, 2018. He waived his right to a hearing after learning the test results.

According to the Ravens' website, McNicoll is a fourth-year civil engineering student at Carleton, who is from Hamilton. He joined the Carleton squad in 2013 when the football program was resurrected after being cancelled in 1998.