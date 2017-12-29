A 36-year-old Danford Lake, Que., man was killed in a police shooting after firing an arrow at Sûreté du Québec officers on Thursday night.

At about 9:42 p.m., the man's father called Sûreté du Québec police to report that his son was not well and had left home in Danford Lake armed with a bow and arrow and an iron bar, according to a news release issued by Quebec's police watchdog, Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

A short time later, the son called police himself saying he was going to kill his father if they did not arrive in the next 20 minutes, the BEI release said.

At about 10:50 p.m. Sûreté du Québec police arrived and found the 36-year-old son on the street with a bow and arrow and an iron bar.

Pronounced dead at hospital

The man reportedly shot an arrow at the police, who then returned fire with service weapons. BEI did not report how many officers were present nor how many of them returned fire.

The 36-year-old was then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

BEI have not reported if the father was harmed.

The agency's investigators arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Danford Lake is part of the Alleyn-et-Cawood municipality in the Pontiac region, about 85 kilometres northwest of Gatineau, Que.