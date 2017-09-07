Two women have died and a man has been airlifted to hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash on Dalmeny Road in rural south Ottawa early Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash between an SUV and a car happened at 7 a.m. on the 7200 block of Dalmeny Road near Swale Road, south of the community of Metcalfe, Ottawa police said.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.

A 34-year-old man trapped in one of the vehicles by its dash had to be extricated by firefighters.

The rescue took about half an hour, and afterward he was airlifted to hospital in an Ornge air ambulance, suffering from serious leg and back injuries. His life is not in danger, paramedics said.

An Ornge air ambulance took a man to hospital after he suffered serious leg and back injuries in the crash. (Ottawa Paramedic Service)

3rd vehicle swerved, went through fence

Two other males, ages unknown, suffered lesser injuries and were taken to hospital in land ambulances. Their lives are also not in danger, paramedics said.

Another car swerved to avoid the crash and went through a fence, but the driver was uninjured.

The Ottawa police collision investigations unit is handling the case.