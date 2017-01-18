It's a new year, a time when many start thinking about making bold changes to their lives.

What should you do differently at work? How will you take on your vices? What pledges will you make to your love and your family? And in 2017, what colour will your food be?

For our D is for Dinner challenge, we were inspired by those "What's Hot and What's Not" lists for 2017, and this year, many food writers are banking on the colour purple: purple cauliflower, black rice, purple asparagus, elderberries, acai, purple sweet potatoes, purple corn and even purple cereal, potato chips and tortilla chips.

So, for this month's D is for Dinner chef challenge, we asked Marysol Foucault of Chez Edgar and Rahim Moloo of MLTDWN to put purple on their plates. But Foucault wanted to complicate things a bit by adding some rather passé ingredients to her list, namely pork belly and kale. Not to be outdone, Moloo went with bacon, which was also considered "done" for 2017. (As if!)

Marysol's braised pork belly with açai, sour cherry and red cabbage purée

(Served with mustard dressed kale and verjus, sour cream and pickled onions and elderberry.)

Açai, sour cherry and red cabbage purée (This can also be a soup if thinned out with more vegetable stock.)

1 red onion, sliced

1 small carrot, diced

3 litres vegetable stock

Half a small red cabbage, rough chop

540 ml container of sour cherries in juice

100 ml açai purée

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp white sugar

Method:

In a medium sized pot, cook the sliced red onion in butter and white sugar until caramelised (dark brown).

Add the diced carrot, sour cherries, half cup sour cherry juice, three litres vegetable stock and let simmer for 40 minutes or until carrots are tender.

Add the açai purée and chopped cabbage. Simmer for 5 minutes or until cabbage is barely tender. Pour the mixture into a blender. Blend until very smooth. Add lemon juice, season with salt and pepper.

Kale with grainy mustard and verjus vinaigrette.

1 small bunch kale, torn into pieces

2 Tbsp grainy mustard

1/4 cup verjus

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1/3 cup canola oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Mix all ingredients with hands for about four-to-five minutes or until leaves are tender. You may add more oil if you wish for a less acidic vinaigrette, but it is great for this recipe to cut the fat of the pork belly.

Pickled elderberry

1/2 cup dried elderberry

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

Method:

In a small pot, heat together the vinegar, sugar and water until they come to a light boil and sugar is all dissolved. Put the elderberry in a heat-proof bowl and pour the vinegar mixture over. Let rest overnight, covered. Keeps for 3 weeks in the refrigerator.

Rahim's MLTDWN Firecracker chili

Rahim Moloo's MLTDWN firecracker chili contains bacon, beef brisket, and black rice. (Submitted)

Black Rice

1/2 cup rice

1 cup water

1/2 tsp salt

Method:

Rinse rice in cold water until water runs clear/light purple. Bring rice, water, salt to a boil in a small saucepan, uncovered, over medium-high heat. Cover and reduce heat to low, then cook until rice is tender and most of the water has been absorbed, about 30-35 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Firecracker Chili

4 strips bacon chopped

1/2 large onion diced

2 cloves garlic chopped

1 piece ginger (size of your pinky)

2 sprigs thyme

2 Tbsp olive oil

500-600 grams chopped smoked brisket

2 Tsp cumin

2 Tsp chili flakes

1 Tsp paprika

1 Tsp chili powder

1 Tsp turmeric

2 Tsp salt

1 Tbsp black pepper

1 can tomatoes (2.5 cups)

2 cups beef broth

1 cup corn

2 cups mixed beans (canned is fine)

Method:

Cook off chopped bacon on medium heat until brown. Add onions, thyme and olive oil – cook until onions are soft and slightly browned. Add ginger, garlic, chili flakes – cook until garlic is fragrant. Add cooked brisket – cook about five minutes. Add remaining dry spices – cook for about three minutes. Add beef broth and stir. Add beans and tomatoes – cook for 15 minutes. Add corn and cooked black rice – cook for 10-12 minutes. Stir often to ensure even cooking of ingredients. (Spices can be adjusted based on heat preference.)