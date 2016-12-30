For many Newfoundland and Labrador folks, Jiggs dinner — a hearty combination of salt beef and vegetables like potatoes and cabbage — is a weekly tradition. 

It's not usually found ensconced in a deep-fried spring roll, though.

That culinary omission hasn't stopped Randy Fitzpatrick, the owner of Petit Bill's Bistro and a Newfoundlander himself, from coming up with a Jiggs dinner-inspired appetizer — just in time for your New Year's Eve parties.

Fitzpatrick shared his recipe earlier this week on D is for Dinner. 

Jiggs dinner spring rolls

Ingredients:

  • 4 large potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and quartered
  • 2 large parsnips, peeled and quartered
  • ½ head of cabbage, sliced
  • 1 pound salt beef, soaked and drained at least twice
  • 2 pounds roast turkey
  • 1 package of wonton wrappers/phyllo paper
  • butter
  • oil for deep frying

Instructions:

  1. Soak and drain the salt beef at least twice, three to four hours each time.
  2. Once the beef has properly soaked, boil the potatoes, carrots, parsnips and cabbage in a large pot until they've softened.
  3. Pull the meat off the roast turkey.
  4. Combine the turkey meat with the salt beef and boiled vegetables in a large bowl.
  5. Take the wonton wrappers or phyllo paper and place three to four layers on a buttered sheet of parchment paper.
  6. Take a half pound of the meat-and-vegetable mixture and spread it straight across the middle of the pastry, leaving about an inch or space on both ends.
  7. Roll up the pastry to make a large spring roll.
  8. Using a deep fryer set to 325 degrees Fahrenheit — or a large pot filled with sunflower oil — fry for four to six minutes or until golden brown.
  9. Remove the roll and pat dry with a paper towel. 
  10. Cut in half and serve with either partridgeberry compote or cranberry jam.