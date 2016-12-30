For many Newfoundland and Labrador folks, Jiggs dinner — a hearty combination of salt beef and vegetables like potatoes and cabbage — is a weekly tradition.
It's not usually found ensconced in a deep-fried spring roll, though.
That culinary omission hasn't stopped Randy Fitzpatrick, the owner of Petit Bill's Bistro and a Newfoundlander himself, from coming up with a Jiggs dinner-inspired appetizer — just in time for your New Year's Eve parties.
Fitzpatrick shared his recipe earlier this week on D is for Dinner.
Jiggs dinner spring rolls
Ingredients:
- 4 large potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 2 large carrots, peeled and quartered
- 2 large parsnips, peeled and quartered
- ½ head of cabbage, sliced
- 1 pound salt beef, soaked and drained at least twice
- 2 pounds roast turkey
- 1 package of wonton wrappers/phyllo paper
- butter
- oil for deep frying
Instructions:
- Soak and drain the salt beef at least twice, three to four hours each time.
- Once the beef has properly soaked, boil the potatoes, carrots, parsnips and cabbage in a large pot until they've softened.
- Pull the meat off the roast turkey.
- Combine the turkey meat with the salt beef and boiled vegetables in a large bowl.
- Take the wonton wrappers or phyllo paper and place three to four layers on a buttered sheet of parchment paper.
- Take a half pound of the meat-and-vegetable mixture and spread it straight across the middle of the pastry, leaving about an inch or space on both ends.
- Roll up the pastry to make a large spring roll.
- Using a deep fryer set to 325 degrees Fahrenheit — or a large pot filled with sunflower oil — fry for four to six minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove the roll and pat dry with a paper towel.
- Cut in half and serve with either partridgeberry compote or cranberry jam.