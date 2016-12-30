For many Newfoundland and Labrador folks, Jiggs dinner — a hearty combination of salt beef and vegetables like potatoes and cabbage — is a weekly tradition.

It's not usually found ensconced in a deep-fried spring roll, though.

That culinary omission hasn't stopped Randy Fitzpatrick, the owner of Petit Bill's Bistro and a Newfoundlander himself, from coming up with a Jiggs dinner-inspired appetizer — just in time for your New Year's Eve parties.

Fitzpatrick shared his recipe earlier this week on D is for Dinner.

Jiggs dinner spring rolls

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 large carrots, peeled and quartered

2 large parsnips, peeled and quartered

½ head of cabbage, sliced

1 pound salt beef, soaked and drained at least twice

2 pounds roast turkey

1 package of wonton wrappers/phyllo paper

butter

oil for deep frying

Instructions: