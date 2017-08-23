You might have missed World Jollof Rice Day this week. But in some West African countries, the deep orange dish is an obsession that makes a special appearance at every party.

You can also credit the deep-orange rice dish with stirring up one of the spiciest culinary debates going: Which country makes it better? Ghana or Nigeria?

The argument has inspired pointed memes and even diss tracks from Nigerians and Ghanaians around the globe. On CBC Radio's All in a Day Wednesday, the debate heated up.

Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah made the case for Ghanaian-style jollof rice. Kennedy Aliu presented Nigeria's take on the famed dish. Here are their recipes.

Nigerian jollof by Kennedy Aliu

Kennedy Aliu's Nigerian jollof rice. (Submitted)

Ingredients:

3 or 4 cups of parboiled rice

3 large red bell peppers

2 tsp tomato paste

4 medium tomatoes

2 medium onions

4 Maggi seasoning cubes

2 tsp each of curry and thyme powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp of minced ginger

2 tsp white pepper

1/3 cup pure vegetable oil

Chicken or beef (drum sticks or cubed pieces of beef)

Water to steam meat and add to dish

Instructions:

Place pot on medium heat. Heat vegetable oil and add chopped onions. Fry until translucent with a fragrant smell. In the meantime, place tomatoes, peppers and tomato paste in a blender then add mixture to the heated oil for about five minutes. Add Maggi cubes, curry and thyme powder. Mix it all and leave to fry. While sauce is frying, parboil your rice for about eight minutes. This involves pre-cooking your rice and washing with cold water so it stays firm and avoids burning. When this is done, set the rice aside to drain. Steam chicken or beef with a couple cups of water. Reserve the liquid. When the oil on the frying stew rises to the top add the chicken or beef. Also add salt as desired. Add reserved water from the steamed meat and leave to boil. Now add your washed rice. (Water should just cover the rice to ensure rice cooks through by the time the water dries up. Add minced ginger. Cover pot and let the rice cook and soften on medium-low heat. Once soft, stir with wooden spoon to avoid clumping the rice. Add sliced tomatoes and onions to garnish. Turn off heat, leave the rice to steam on the pot for about six minutes.

Ghana jollof rice by Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah

Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah's Ghanaian jollof rice. (Submitted)

Ingredients:

2 yellow onions

2 fresh scotch bonnet peppers

1 tbs ginger

3 cloves garlic

½ cup dry shrimp*

½ cup vegetable or coconut oil

3-4 whole tomatoes

1 can of tomato paste

1 can tuna flakes

2-3 cups rice

Mixed vegetables (optional)

Instructions: