Imagine you've spent most of your day schussing down a hill, and you're heading back to the chalet tired and hungry. What ​après ski meal will hit the spot as you warm up by the fire?

French onion soup, according to chef Anna March. The chef will be leading a cooking class at the Urban Element in Hintonburg on Jan. 16 and 17 with a menu geared toward satisfying those post-ski hunger pangs, featuring this hearty soup.

March told CBC Radio's All In A Day Wednesday that she learned how to prepare French onion soup from scratch in high school, where the students made their own stock and baked their own bread.

She added she was inspired by the passionate teacher who taught that class and who influenced her to pursue cooking as a career.

Real stock is the key to this recipe. If you don't want to make your own, you can get good stock from some local butcher shops or markets.

Ingredients

6 medium sized yellow onions, sliced thinly and evenly.

1/4 cup of butter.

1/4 cup of vegetable oil.

5 branches of fresh thyme, with leaves picked from the stem.

1 cup of double smoked bacon, cut into thin slices.

1 bay leaf, ideally fresh.

1 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce.

1 tall can of dark beer.

Salt and pepper to taste

6 cups of beef stock.

1 baguette, cut on a bias into 1/2 inch thick slabs.

2 tbsp mashed roasted garlic.

2 cups of grated Gruyère cheese.

Directions