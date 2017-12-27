Does your family have a knack for leftovers?
When Cory McKinnon was growing up, he worked with his parents in their southern Ontario motel. The Hilltop Motel and Restaurant opened in 1989, and it's there that "gluck" was created.
So what is it exactly?
McKinnon told All in a Day it's a meal his father would whip up at the end of the day, combing left overs with fresh pasta, to feed his family and the kitchen staff.
Ingredients
- 2 cups dry elbow pasta (a.k.a - macaroni noodles)
- 12 english or breakfast sausages
- 1 cup Cheez Whiz
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 cup canned beef gravy
- 12 cups water
- Salt
Directions
- Cook the sausages in a pan on medium heat, let cool and cut into bite sized pieces.
- Add water to a large pot and bring to boil. Add a heaping teaspoon of salt. Add elbow pasta. Stir to prevent pasta from sticking to the bottom. Once the water begins to boil again, turn down to medium heat and cook until al dente following package directions.
- Pour elbow pasta into a large strainer or colander to drain. Keep the pot for next steps.
- In the large pot add butter and milk, return pot to stove on medium heat. Once butter starts to melt add Cheez Whiz and stir constantly until 'cheese' has melted. Take pot off the heat.
- Stir in pasta, sausages, frozen peas and canned beef gravy. Return to heat and stir until warm for serving.