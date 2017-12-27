Does your family have a knack for leftovers?

When Cory McKinnon was growing up, he worked with his parents in their southern Ontario motel. The Hilltop Motel and Restaurant opened in 1989, and it's there that "gluck" was created.

So what is it exactly?

McKinnon told All in a Day it's a meal his father would whip up at the end of the day, combing left overs with fresh pasta, to feed his family and the kitchen staff.



Ingredients

2 cups dry elbow pasta (a.k.a - macaroni noodles)

12 english or breakfast sausages

1 cup Cheez Whiz

1 cup frozen peas

2 tbsp butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup canned beef gravy

12 cups water

Salt

Directions